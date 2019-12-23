Sanjay Raut Quotes Martin Luther King To Attack BJP Over Citizenship Act

If politics creates points, then one ought to know nation is being run by flawed folks, Sanjay Raut stated.

Within the backdrop of protests towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act, Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut on Monday launched a veiled assault on the BJP by quoting phrases of late American chief Martin Luther King.

If politics creates spiritual points, then one ought to know the nation is being run by flawed folks, Sanjay Raut stated whereas attributing the remark to the legendary civil rights chief.

The 57-year-old firebrand Rajya Sabha member has of late been taking intention on the BJP, with which the Sena lately severed ties, via his posts on the micro-blogging website.

“The country where religious issues are addressed politically becomes great. But one should know the country is being run by wrong people if its politics creates religious issues,” Sanjay Raut tweeted quoting the American chief however didn’t specify any problem.

Amid nationwide protests towards the amended citizenship regulation, the opposition events, together with the Congress, have been accusing the BJP-led central authorities of dividing the nation within the title of faith.

The contentious Citizenship (Modification) Invoice was handed earlier this month by Parliament and have become an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to it.

The brand new regulation seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non- Muslim refugees who got here to India earlier than December 31, 2014, to flee spiritual persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

There have been protests in some states, notably within the north-eastern area, towards the brand new regulation.

The BJP, nevertheless, has been defending the Citizenship (Modification) Act and has held rallies in help of the regulation which, it says, doesn’t divide the nation on communal traces.