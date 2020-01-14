Sanjivani to take 3-year leap after Mohnish Bahl and Rohit Roy’s exit, will introduce…

Residence / TV / Sanjivani to take Three-year leap after Mohnish Bahl and Rohit Roy’s exit, will introduce new characters

Actors Mohnish Bahl and Rohit Roy is not going to be persevering with with the present Sanjivani that has crossed the 100-episode milestone. Its creator Siddharth Malhotra is now searching for contemporary faces to take the story ahead.

The medical drama initially ran from 2002 to 2005. The present received a contemporary look final 12 months with new actors and a few from the unique present too. Within the present, considered one of its major characters Shashank Gupta (Mohnish) not too long ago died in an accident.

Requested why Mohnish stop Sanjivani, Malhotra advised IANS: “I consider in doing justice to each character within the present and having Dr. Shashank any longer wouldn’t be honest to him. We felt as a group that his character was being stretched now and that by no means provides to the massive image.

“Mohnish is a good friend of the household and we’ve all the time been clear with one another. He understood what we had been saying and took it very nicely. It by no means is sensible to have such a senior actor for just some scenes right here and there, with out giving him an energetic half.”

Together with Mohnish, Rohit is not going to be persevering with with the present. “We are still planning the storyline so we may have some additions later on,” stated Malhotra, who additionally revealed that they’ve deliberate a three-year leap.

Who’s the brand new protagonist?

“There are a couple of top contenders from the TV industry who we are in talks and we should be able to give you a name soon. He will have an amiable personality and we feel he will be very well received, especially by the women,” stated Malhotra.

Are these modifications, which can happen in the direction of the tip of the month, because of a drop in TRPs?

“Actually, as per our contract, our show was to wrap by January 25, 2020 but we’ve got an extension because of how well it has been received by the channel’s audiences. TRPs have been growing and the channel felt that we should continue the show for more episodes. That is also one of the reasons behind the leap we have planned, we want to continue to provide fresh matter to our viewers,” he shared.

Actors Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna will proceed to be a part of the present that’s aired on Star Plus.

