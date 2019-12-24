News TV SHOWS

Santa Claus Briefly Becomes WWE 24/7 Champion On RAW

December 24, 2019
Akira Tozawa shocked R-Fact on the Christmas Eve Eve episode of Uncooked. Then the chase was on as Fact began pursuing Tozawa.

Tozawa skirted R-Fact by hiding behind some Christmas bushes. Then Previous Saint Nick received concerned. R-Fact chased Akira Tozawa till Santa Claus stepped in to see if he might settle issues down.

Santa despatched R-Fact off to verify the sleigh for his present. Then Santa caught Tozawa off guard and rolled him up for the pin. This was adopted by Santa Claus operating away solely to be chased by R-Fact and Akira Tozawa.

Santa and R-Fact ran round NYC. That they had a sleigh chase earlier than Santa received away. Lastly, Santa simply received drained and he laid down. Then R-Fact ran up and pinned him.

Their referee received uninterested in operating together with them so he left. Then R-Fact and Akira Tozawa determined to go hang around and revel in Christmas time in New York Metropolis.



