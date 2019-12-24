December 24, 2019 | 11:19am

Santa, don’t you information my sleigh tonight.

A driver dressed as Santa Claus was arrested early Monday for crashing into a number of automobiles and fleeing from the scene in California, in response to a report.

The unhealthy Santa was driving a Subaru Crosstrek round 1:30 a.m. when he struck a number of automobiles parked in Chula Vista, information station KGTV reported.

Witnesses mentioned Kris Kringle then ditched his automotive and ran, abandoning a passenger who was ejected onto the road, the outlet reported.

“He was fully dressed as Santa Claus and I saw him hop out of the vehicle and I saw him run away … like ‘Bad Santa,’ you know?” mentioned a bystander, referring to the 2003 comedy starring Billy Bob Thornton.

Although he fled the scene, Saint Nick reportedly left behind elements of his vacation get-up, pockets and identification contained in the car.

Police had been in a position to observe the motive force down utilizing data from his ID and took him into custody on unspecified costs.

The Santa — whose title hasn’t been launched — was dropped at the hospital to be evaluated for probably driving below the affect, KGTV reported.