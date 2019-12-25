‘Santa Goes Green’ Concert Sparks Controversy Among Canadian Oil industry Workers

Merry Christmas (Photograph Credit: Pixabay)

Ottawa, December 25: In a Canadian oil trade city, schoolchildren singing about Santa's sleigh going electrical and pictures of Rudolph the reindeer with a fluorescent bulb for a nostril has provoked a backlash. Mother and father who work in Canada's struggling oil sector in Oxbow, Saskatchewan province, known as the "Santa Goes Green" live performance "a kick in the groin." "It wasn't even a Christmas concert at Christmas time," stated Mike Gunderman, whose daughter was within the play on the Oxbow Prairie Horizons college.

“It was blatantly just an anti-oil protest,” he wrote on Fb.

One of many many individuals commenting on the submit stated “the whole system” is “brainwashing them to be little Gretas” – a reference to Swedish teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg. One other particular person professed to be “appalled” by the play, noting that the oil trade donated cash to enlarge the college.

One tune, “Turn Off the Pump,” requires utilizing electrical energy or ethanol to energy Santa’s sleigh, saying “it’s going to be a green holiday.”

The Christmas musical has been carried out in colleges throughout North America.

After loud complaints, college directors apologized to Oxbow dad and mom for denigrating a serious employer in a group dotted with tens of 1000’s of oil and fuel wells.

Canada’s oil sector is the fourth largest on the earth, however has struggled beneath low costs and an absence of pipelines to new markets. Lynn Little, director of the native college division, apologized as a result of “some” of the pageant content material “was found to be disrespectful to some members of our school community.”

Little stated a press release that the Christmas pageant was not meant to be political or to advertise “an anti-oil and gas industry message.” Academics chosen the songs as a result of they have been “peppy” and believed that college students would get pleasure from singing them, she stated.

College of Regina professor Emily Eaton, talking to public broadcaster CBC, stated the vitality trade's "enormous power and influence" was skewing Canadians' views on local weather change, making it tougher to get wanted assist for sturdy local weather actions.

She cited 2016 polling knowledge by the Yale Program on Local weather Change Communication that solely discovered 56 % of individuals in southeastern Saskatchewan, the place Oxbow is positioned, believed the Earth was warming.

That in comparison with 79 % nationwide.