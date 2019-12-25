December 24, 2019 | eight:55pm

An Alaska household stated they discovered a disturbing, anti-Santa notice that warned their youngsters Kris Kringle was not actual contained in the field of a toy bought at a neighborhood Walmart.

“Hey friends ❤️ just a heads up to consider double checking your kids’ Christmas gifts (especially if they believe in Santa),” Brianna Ridge posted on Fb final week, together with images of the missive.

The entrance of the decidedly not-festive flier learn: “HEY KIDS!! Santa is fake but Jesus is real.”

The again included a typed notice letting children know that “there are no flying reindeer or elves making toys in the North Pole” and that “Christmas is actually about a real man, Jesus.”

It urged mother and father to “stop lying to your children about Santa” and inform them “the truth” about Jesus, as a substitute.

Ridge stated her mother discovered the unsigned message final week when it slipped out of the packaging of a doll meant for Ridge’s 2-year-old daughter.

“She wouldn’t have noticed it at all except that she thought it was an instruction packet falling out of the box and went to tuck it back in,” she wrote, including: “This would have been very upsetting for my kiddo to find.”

Ridge’s mom referred to as the Walmart in Wasilla to allow them to know in regards to the message, she stated.