Saoirse Ronan and her on-screen husband Jack Lowden appear to be MORE than just movie co-stars

By Katie Hind Showbusiness Editor For The Mail On Sunday

Printed: 17:18 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:29 EST, 11 January 2020

It’s a glance of affection – and it appears to substantiate the whispers that Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan and display screen hearthrob Jack Lowden are extra than simply film co-stars.

Saoirse, star of hit movie Little Girls, and Jack, her on-screen husband in 2018 film Mary Queen Of Scots, had been noticed strolling hand-in-hand after a visit to the Co-op retailer close to her flat in West London.

And as she turned admiringly to her boyfriend as he carried the procuring, Saoirse couldn’t assist however break right into a smile.

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden in Mary Queen of Scots in character on set with Saoirse within the title function whereas he performed the queen’s husband, Lord Darnley

Our unique image comes simply weeks after the 25-year-old Irish star had tried to scotch options that she was in a relationship with Lowden, 29. They shared steamy intercourse scenes in Mary Queen Of Scots, with Saoirse within the title function whereas he performed the queen’s husband, Lord Darnley.

The rumours had begun simply over a 12 months in the past when the pair had been seen wanting ‘extremely close’ at a celebration after a screening of the movie in New York. However Saoirse denied Mr Lowden was her boyfriend. Requested in the event that they had been in a relationship in an interview final month, she replied: ‘Noooo…’

Pressed additional on whether or not they had been courting, she added solely: ‘Just no…’

Jack has additionally been tight-lipped about his friendship with Ms Ronan, saying final February: ‘Oh, I’m not going to speak about that. I don’t like speaking about that aspect of life.’

Saoirse grew up in County Carlow and Dublin and her title, pronounced Ser-sha, means ‘freedom’ in Irish. It first grew to become a preferred Christian title for Irish women within the 1920s, a interval dominated by Irish independence.

The star is at present favorite to win the Finest Actress Oscar subsequent month for her portrayal of the iron-willed Jo March within the new movie adaptation of Little Girls, the much-loved traditional novel by Louisa Might Alcott.

The function earned her a Finest Actress nomination on the Bafta awards.

Lowden is carving his personal promising profession, with roles in conflict epic Dunkirk and the BBC’s adaptation of Battle & Peace.