News

Sara Ali Khan slips into a skimpy bikini on her Christmas getaway [PICS]

December 26, 2019
2 Min Read

Sara Ali Khan additionally posted a solo image of hers flaunting her toned again to the digicam whereas dealing with the ocean.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali KhanInstagram

Taking a while out of her busy schedule, Sara Ali Khan alongside along with her bestie Kamya Arora have flown to a picturesque location the place the 2 have been seen chilling by the pool.

Sara took to Instagram to offer a glimpse into her trip getaway. Sporting a peach colored bikini, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter posed for an image within the backdrop of the infinite sea.

In one other image, Sara posed along with her pal whereas sitting contained in the pool and was seen flashing a large smile on her face in her subsequent image.

Sara additionally posted a solo image of hers flaunting her toned again to the digicam whereas dealing with the ocean. Later, she was additionally seen having fun with her meal with a cup of tea in a houseboat.

On Christmas eve, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan stunned everybody with their Santa-themed photoshoot. Whereas Sara appeared stunning in a white one shoulder costume, Ibrahim stole her thunder by flaunting his chiselled physique for the primary time ever.

Have a look.

Prompt Articles

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment