Sara Ali Khan slips into a skimpy bikini on her Christmas getaway [PICS]

Taking a while out of her busy schedule, Sara Ali Khan alongside along with her bestie Kamya Arora have flown to a picturesque location the place the 2 have been seen chilling by the pool.

Sara took to Instagram to offer a glimpse into her trip getaway. Sporting a peach colored bikini, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter posed for an image within the backdrop of the infinite sea.

In one other image, Sara posed along with her pal whereas sitting contained in the pool and was seen flashing a large smile on her face in her subsequent image.

Sara additionally posted a solo image of hers flaunting her toned again to the digicam whereas dealing with the ocean. Later, she was additionally seen having fun with her meal with a cup of tea in a houseboat.

On Christmas eve, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan stunned everybody with their Santa-themed photoshoot. Whereas Sara appeared stunning in a white one shoulder costume, Ibrahim stole her thunder by flaunting his chiselled physique for the primary time ever.

