Sarah Ferguson reveals she is ‘looking to the mountains’ for ‘strength and wisdom’

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:22 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 06:24 EST, three January 2020

Sarah Ferguson has revealed she is ‘on the lookout for power and knowledge’ in 2020 in her first Instagram submit since her ex-husband Prince Andrew was sacked by the Queen.

Sarah, who is commonly often known as ‘Fergie’, 60, shared a reflective New 12 months’s message on Instagram alongside two pictures of the solar setting over mountains, believed to have been taken throughout her household’s annual journey to the £13 million ski chalet in Verbier, which she owns with the Duke of York.

Prince Andrew didn’t be a part of Fergie and daughters Princess Beatrice, 31, and Princess Eugenie, 29, for his or her annual New 12 months’s winter break to the Alps, amid continued controversy of his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Sharing the photographs on-line, Fergie wrote: ‘Because the solar goes down on 2019, I look to the mountains for power and knowledge to information us all right into a magical and enlightened highway forward.’

Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson, 59, posted a reflective Instagram submit about looking for ‘power and knowledge’ in 2020 as she shared a snap of sundown over mountains, believed to have been taken from her £13 million ski chalet in Verbier

The mother-of-two added: ‘Completely happy New 12 months for 2020. A lot love…in abundance.’

Fergie is believed to have taken the pictures over New 12 months, throughout the household’s journey to the £22,000-a-week property, which Prince Andrew bought in 2014.

Prince Andrew, who stepped again from royal duties after being ‘sacked’ by the Prince of Wales, 71, and the Queen in November over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, didn’t be a part of the household and as an alternative purchased within the New 12 months ‘mendacity low’ at house.

‘The Duchess of York will likely be spending Christmas in Switzerland’, a buddy of the Duchess informed Richard Eden.

The submit is the primary the Duchess of York has shared on-line since Prince Andrew was sacked by the Queen, 93, in November (Fergie pictured with the Duke of York in June 2019)

Fergie shared her intention to ‘look to the mountains for power and knowledge’ in her first Instagram submit since Prince Andrew was sacked by the Queen

‘Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will likely be becoming a member of her after they’ve spent the festive interval with the Royal Household at Sandringham.

‘Prince Andrew is not going to be becoming a member of them this 12 months. He will likely be mendacity low again house.’

The Duke of York and Fergie, who divorced in 1996, bought the seven-bedroom chalet within the Alps as a ‘household funding’ in 2014.

It was mentioned Andrew had been tucked away on the opulent property together with his closest mates when information of the Epstein intercourse scandal broke in 2015.

Fergie shared two pictures of the solar setting over the Swiss mountains, and is believed to have taken the pictures whereas on her household’s annual New 12 months’s ski journey to Verbier

Andrew and his household sometimes go to the unique Swiss resort a number of instances a 12 months, together with for a winter break within the New 12 months and for his birthday in February.

The Duchess relocated to the property within the unique Swiss resort when she moved out of her ex-husband’s official residence, Royal Lodge at Windsor.

The Duke was pressured to step again from his public duties in November following a disastrous tv interview about his friendship with Epstein.

Throughout his disastrous Emily Maitlis interview on Newsnight, the duke denied they’d mentioned the Epstein scandal and Miss Roberts’ claims that she was pressured into having intercourse with Andrew.

Prince Andrew (pictured with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson) is believed to not have celebrated the New 12 months together with his household at their £13 million ski chalet

The Duke of York bought the £22,000-a-week property within the unique Swiss village Verbier together with his ex-wife in 2014

Miss Roberts, now a married mother-of-three, gave a rare interview to the BBC’s Panorama – aired earlier this month – by which she mentioned she was ‘abused’ by Andrew and left feeling ‘ashamed and soiled’.

Her lawyer Mr Scarola mentioned: ‘We wish Prince Andrew to offer proof below oath and inform us all he knew about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.’

Andrew has mentioned he would co-operate with legislation enforcement authorities ‘if required’.