Sarah Ferguson shares snaps of a low-key day of shopping at Waitrose and sewing on the sofa

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

Printed: 09:43 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:43 EST, 23 January 2020

The Duchess of York shared a glimpse into her weekly store and relaxed evenings as she took to social media as we speak.

Sarah Ferguson, who is usually referred to as ‘Fergie’, 60, posted two pictures to her 253,000-strong Instagram following, with little clarification aside from a smiley face emoji.

Within the first snap, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife will be seen wanting deep in thought as she peruses the chocolate biscuit aisle in Waitrose.

In the meantime, the second exhibits the duchess sitting down amongst a number of scattered cushions on a beige sofa, stitching what seems to be a multi-coloured scarf.

Sarah Ferguson, 60, shared two pictures to her Instagram account. The primary confirmed the mother-of-two clutching a variety of groceries in Waitrose

Within the second snap, the duchess will be smiling on the digicam whereas she seems to be stitching a shawl (pictured)

Donning the identical black blazer and coordinating knee-length skirt, the 2 pictures seem to have been taken on the identical evening.

Sarah, who opted to put on her hair scraped again in a free half-up, half-down type, can be seen fashioning a pair of stylish velvet slipper footwear, which function a cat’s face.

And so they proved to be successful on-line, with one writing: ‘I really like these cat footwear,’ whereas a second added: ‘Cute footwear.

Within the first snap, the duchess will be seen with her arms full clutching a punnet of cherries, strawberries, a packet of crisps, and two packing containers of oat biscuits.

Individuals have been fast to take to the feedback part, with one joking: ‘Seems like me getting into for “just” one merchandise (pictured)

Whereas it’s unknown who took each pictures, the duchess has a smile on her face as she friends alongside the cabinets of the grocery store.

‘Seems like me getting into for “just one item,” joked one royal fan, taking to the feedback part, whereas a second equally penned: ‘That is me each time I’m going to the retailers for one factor.’

A 3rd added: ‘Wide variety,’ whereas a fourth joked: ‘Lol grocery store sweep.’

And if the second picture is something to go by, it is seemingly Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mom stocked up on snacks to accompany a night of stitching on the couch.

Nonetheless, within the put up, which racked up over 1,600 likes in 15 minutes, royals followers have been unclear whether or not Sarah was stitching or simply mending the colorful materials.