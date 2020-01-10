Sarah Paulson will star in American Horror Story season 10 — and there are at least 3 more seasons in the work

Sarah Paulson will make a return to Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story within the upcoming tenth season — and she or he’s set to play a “central character”.

A frequent star within the FX anthology horror collection, Paulson was lacking from probably the most current season, titled 1984, however has revealed that she will be returning within the upcoming season.

“I can confirm that I will be in next season,” Paulson advised TheWrap. “I have no idea what it will be… But I’m not coming back as a guest part, I will be a central character.”

The information follows the announcement that American Horror Story has been renewed for an extra three seasons, taking the present as much as 13 seasons in complete.

Requested whether or not she would additionally seem within the subsequent three upcoming seasons, Paulson stated: “God willing, I have no idea. But I do know that I did ask Ryan, if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back? And he said, ‘Yes, you can say.’ So yes, I will be back on American Horror Story.”

Though it’s not but recognized (apparently not even by Paulson herself) what half the actress will play, there’s already hypothesis that she is going to reprise her function as Cordelia Goode, after Murphy beforehand revealed that the witches would return in a future season.