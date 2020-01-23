Sargent outlasts Custer County, profitable by a rating of 34-26 on Saturday.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Sargent heading to play Del Norte and Custer County taking over Florence.

No workforce or participant statistics have been reported for this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

This story was created with expertise offered by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is accessible.