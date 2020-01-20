Sargent wins big over Custer County, 63-33

The Sargent Farmers simply dealt with the Custer County Bobcats by a rating of 63-33 on Saturday.

Blake Behil lead Sargent with 21 factors scored whereas additionally accumulating 5 rebounds and three assists. Kage Pepper aided the trouble by contributing 17 factors, 5 rebounds, and three assists.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Sargent heading to play Creede and Custer County taking up Primero.

Custer County has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.



