Sarileru Neekevarru Movie Review, Twitter Talk, Audience Reaction And Rating | Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna

Sarileru Neekevarru is a military backdrop motion movie that stars Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandhanna, Vijaya Shanthi, Prakash Raj, and Rajendra prasad in predominant roles. The movie is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi.

The movie was produced by Anil Sunkara, and Dilraju underneath their banners A.Okay Entertainments and Sri Venkateshwara Chalana Chitra respectively. The music of the movie was composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the cinematography was completed by R Rathnavelu and bought edited by Tammiraju.

Famous person Mahesh Babu shall be seen as an Military Main named ‘Ajay Krishna’ in India whereas Rashmika Mandanna performs apart famous person within the feminine lead position. The movie is scheduled to launch on 11th January 2020 coinciding with the festival- Makara Sankranthi.

The movie unit launched the title poster on 31st Could 2019 on the event of the 75th birthday of Actor Krishna. Additionally, on this movie, Vijay Shanthi is enjoying as a feminine lead. this movie is her comeback movie after 13 years. Additionally, actress Tamannah shall be seen in a particular look track.

The makers of the movie launched the trailer on 22nd November 2019. The teaser was acquired properly by the followers of the famous person because it bought round 30 Million views with round 563 thousand likes. Later, the trailer was launched on the pre-release occasion on fifth January 2020 which bought round 16.7 Million views and 482 thousand likes.

Dilraj and Mahesh Babu are working collectively once more after the movie ‘Maharshi’ which was launched in 2019. Maharshi collected round 175 Cr INR on its full run. Director Anil Ravipudi and Dilraju are working for 4th time after movies ‘Supreme’, ‘Raja the great’, ‘F2’. Their collaboration is a success mixture because the movie ‘F2’ collected round 90 Cr.

Mahesh Babu is working with A.Okay Entertainments after a very long time. He beforehand labored for the movie ‘Aagadu’ which didn’t do properly on the box-office. The movie’s success is a much-needed one for A.Okay Entertainments because the manufacturing firm didn’t get an even bigger hit in the previous couple of years.