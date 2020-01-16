News

Sarileru Neekevvaru 5-day box office collection: Mahesh’s SLN sets non-Baahubali records in these areas

January 16, 2020
Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru has collected Rs 13.80 crore gross on the AP/TS field workplace on Wednesday. Its five-day complete assortment stands at Rs 98.80 crore gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN) has achieved good collections on the field workplace in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) on Wednesday, January 15. Mahesh Babu’s movie has set non-Baahubali 2 data in some areas of the Telugu states in 5 days.

Sarileru Neekevvaru opened to excellent response on Saturday and remained sturdy on Sunday regardless of clashing with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film witnessed a drop on Monday however witnessed good bounce on Tuesday. The movie has proven additional development in its assortment on Wednesday as a result of Sankranti vacation. It had many Housefull reveals throughout the Telugu states on its fifth day.

As per the stories, Sarileru Neekevvaru has collected Rs 13.80 crore gross on the AP/TS field workplace on Wednesday. Its five-day complete assortment stands at Rs 98.80 crore gross. The film wants to gather Rs 1.20 crore to cross Rs 100 crore gross mark within the Telugu states. As you might be studying this report, the film has already achieved this feat within the morning reveals on Thursday.

The producers are thrilled over its huge success and are holding an occasion in Warangal to rejoice it. AK Entertainments tweeted, “The #BlockbusterKaBaapCelebrations will take place on the January 17 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Hanmakonda, Warangal #BlockBusterKaBAAP  #SarileruNeekevvaru @urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 @GMBents @LahariMusic @SVC_official.”

Sarileru Neekevvaru fetched Rs 75.70 crore from the sale of its theatrical rights for the Telugu states. The Anil Ravipudi-directed motion movie has earned Rs 68.22 crore for the distributors in these states in 5 days. It has not solely damaged the even many of the areas but additionally set non-Baahubali 2 highest data.

Listed below are the costs of the area-wise theatrical rights and the first-day earnings of Sarileru Neekevvaru. These numbers are based mostly on numerous sources and so they could not match the precise figures. All of the figures are in rupees and crore.

Space Rights Earnings
Nizam 24.50 22.50
Ceeded 10.80 9.75
Vizag 10.00 10.05
G East 7.50 6.22
G West 6.00 four.54
Krishna 6.40 5.55
Guntur 7.50 7.19
Nellore three.00 2.42
AP/TS 75.70 68.22

