Sarileru Neekevvaru 6-day box office collection: Mahesh Babu’s SLN makes 100% recovery

Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN) has concluded the primary week with a record-breaking assortment on the field workplace. It has recovered 100 p.c of its distributors’ investments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) in six days.

Sarileru Neekevvaru had enormous hype and curiosity generated by its promos earlier than the discharge. The distributors launched the movie in a document variety of cinema halls throughout the globe on January 11. Having good advance reserving, the film acquired a humongous begin on the field workplace and have become the most important opener for Mahesh Babu. The film was profitable in assembly everyone’s expectations.

A powerful phrase of mouth helped the Anil Ravipudi-directed film go on energy to energy on the next days. Regardless of clashing with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Darbar, Sarileru Neekevvaru has collected roughly Rs 112.60 crore gross on the AP/TS field workplace within the six-day first week. It has develop into the highest-grossing movie within the opening week for Mahesh Babu.

Sarileru Neekevvaru posterTwitter

BA Raju, the publicist for Mahesh Babu, revealed the area-wise earnings of Sarileru Neekevvaru. He additionally mentioned that the film holds the non-Baahubali 2 information in all of the areas of the Telugu states and the celebrity is the Sankranti champion. In response to Raju, the movie has earned Rs 77.94 crore for the distributors, who’ve shelled out Rs 75.70 crore on its AP/TS theatrical rights.

Listed here are the costs of the area-wise theatrical rights and the first-day earnings of Sarileru Neekevvaru. These numbers are primarily based on numerous sources and so they could not match the precise figures. All of the figures are in rupees and crore.

Sarileru NeekevvaruTwitter