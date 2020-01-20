Sarileru Neekevvaru 9-day box office collection: Anil Ravipudi scores career best of Mahesh Babu

Tremendous star Mahesh babu mobbed at Renigunta airport, Tirumala













Sarileru Neekevvaru has continued to storm the field workplace in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) in its second weekend. It has change into the highest-grossing film for Mahesh Babu by inching nearer to Rs 150 crore gross mark in 9 days.

Sarileru Neekevvaru collected Rs 99.40 crore gross on the AP/TS field workplace within the first week. The film recovered 100 p.c of its distributors’ investments in simply six-day. Since there was no big-ticket launch, the commerce analyst predicted the film would proceed to maintain the money registers ringing on the ticket counters throughout the Telugu states within the second week too.

As predicted, the Anil Ravipudi-directed motion drama continued to fare nicely in its second week too. When in comparison with its opening day assortment, Sarileru Neekevvaru witnessed round 70 p.c drop in its enterprise on Friday. However the film went on to indicate respectable progress on its second Saturday and Sunday.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has reportedly collected Rs 43.33 crore gross on the AP/TS field workplace in its second weekend. Its nine-day complete assortment stands at Rs 142.73 crore gross within the Telugu states. The film has shattered the information of Mahesh Babu’s earlier flicks and change into the highest-grossing movie for him.

In its second weekend, the Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has earned Rs 30 crore for its distributors, whose complete share stands at Rs 98.82 crore in AP/TS. Sarileru Neekevvaru has fetched an enormous revenue share of Rs 23.12 crore to its distributors within the Telugu states. The film is anticipated to get them extra money to them within the coming days.

Listed below are the costs of the area-wise theatrical rights and the first-day earnings of Sarileru Neekevvaru. These numbers are based mostly on numerous sources they usually could not match the precise figures. All of the figures are in rupees and crore.

