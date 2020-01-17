Sarileru Neekevvaru costumes for auction; Mahesh Babu mobbed at Renigunta airport

Tremendous star Mahesh babu mobbed at Renigunta airport, Tirumala













The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru are auctioning the costumes of Mahesh Babu for a noble trigger. The famous person was mobbed at Renigunta airport, whereas he was on his approach to supply prayers to Lord Venkateshwara in Tirupati.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was launched on January 11, has collected over Rs 130 crore gross on the worldwide field workplace within the first week of its launch. The Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has earned practically Rs 100 crore for its distributors, who’ve invested Rs 103 crore on its theatrical rights. The makers of the movie not too long ago hosted a hit half to the group members.

The group of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is thrilled over its success, headed to Tirupati on Thursday. Anil Ravipudi tweeted photograph that includes him with Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju, Rajendra Prasad, Vijayashanti and Mahesh Babu. The director additionally wrote, “Heading to tirupathi … #SarileruNeekevvaru #BlockBusterKaBAAP.”

Sarileru Neekevvaru group heading to supply prayers to Lord Venkateshwara in TirupatiTwitter

Later, BA Raju, the publicist for the actor, tweeted a video that includes followers mobbing Mahesh Babu to take selfies with him within the Renigunta airport. He additionally wrote, “SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh @ Renigunta airport. Reached Tirumala. Team #SarileruNeekevvaru will offer prayers and seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara Tomorrow.”

The producers of Sarileru Neekevvaru are so delighted over the huge response that they’ve come ahead to public sale the costumes sported by Mahesh Babu within the movie. They’ve teamed up with BollyWoo for noble work known as ‘Closet for a Trigger’. Followers should buy Prince’s cloths by logging in to its web site.

Mahesh Babu in Sarileru NeekevvaruTwitter

BollyWoo tweeted, “Are you excited? Actual outfits worn by #SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh in #SarileruNeekevvaru are in auction “Closet For A Trigger” on 17th January 2020 Register now: @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 @AKentsOfficial @GMBents #BlockBusterKaBAAP.”

Within the video shared by BollyWoo, Anil Ravipudi is seen saying, “Sarileru Neekevvaru has tied up with BollyWoo for a noble cause. We are auctioning the outfits of Mahesh Babu in the film. The funds collected from them will be donated to Army related charity house called Vasantharatna Foundation for Art. Auction is on January 17. Please participate in this great cause.”