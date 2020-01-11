Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 1 Collection – Sarileru Neekevvaru 1st Day Box Office Collections | Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna

Sarileru Neekevvaru, starring Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandhanna, Vijaya Shanthi, Prakash Raj, and Rajendra prasad was launched on 11th January 2020. Listed below are the 1st-day collections of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Sarileru Neekevvaru might earn as much as 45 Cr in its first day. Based on sources, the movie received many movies in a contest like ‘Darbar’, ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramlo’, ‘Chhapaak’, and so on for collections on the box-office.

The movie is predicted to gather 100 Cr in its first weekend. Additionally, one other bonus level would be the additional vacation issue as a result of Pongal incoming which might additionally assist to get higher collections. The movie can efficiently for the primary weekend with these elements.

Based on reviews, Sarileru Nekevvaru was acquired properly with an immense discuss as followers of Mahesh Babu have been so glad and having fun with the movie. Although some critics have complained concerning the tempo and screenplay of the movie, the Impartial viewers can also be getting drawn to the movie together with Followers.

The movie is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. the movie was produced by Anil Sunkara, and Dilraju beneath their banners A.Okay Entertainments and Sri Venkateshwara Chalana Chitra respectively. The music of the movie was composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the cinematography was performed by R Rathnavelu and received edited by Tammiraju.

Celebrity Mahesh Babu can be seen as an Military Main named ‘Ajay Krishna’ in India. The price range of this movie is round 100 Cr and the movie has performed a complete of virtually 100 Cr pre-release enterprise on the box-office.

Dilraj and Mahesh Babu are working collectively once more after the movie ‘Maharshi’ which was launched in 2019. Maharshi collected round 175 Cr INR on its full run. Director Anil Ravipudi and Dilraju are working for 4th time after movies ‘Supreme’, ‘Raja the great’, ‘F2’. Their collaboration is a success mixture because the movie ‘F2’ collected round 90 Cr.

With the weekend, and vacation issue, the movie ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ can beat Mahesh Babu’s earlier movies simply.