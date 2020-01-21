Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 10 Collection – Sarileru Neekevvaru 10th Day Box Office Collections | Mahesh Babu, Anil Ravipudi

The Indian Telugu-language motion movie “Sarileru Neekevvaru” written and directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu, hit the large screens of the nation on 11th of January 2020.

The movie stars Mahesh Babu as Indian Military Main Ajay Krishna whereas Rashmika Mandanna performs the feminine lead function, Samskruthi. The movie additionally options Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Jayaprakash Reddy, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay.

The movie has given a very good efficiency on the field workplace in its first ten days of launch and has been capable of make a internet assortment of Rs 146.6 crores.

Whereas the film earned Rs 121 crores in its first week of launch, it earned Rs 10.9 crores, Rs 10.7 crores, and Rs four crores on its eighth day, ninth day and tenth day respectively. Thus, the estimated whole internet field workplace assortment of the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru comes out to be Rs 146.6 crores.

Sarileru Neekevvaru 10 Days Field Workplace Assortment

The movie has additionally collected Rs 193 crores from everywhere in the world whereas the abroad assortment made by the movie is Rs 23 crores.

Sarileru Neekevvaru 10th Day Occupancy in Theaters

On the tenth day of the movie, the theaters have been occupied by 20.60% within the morning reveals whereas within the afternoon reveals, the occupancy was 35.36%.

Within the night reveals, the theaters have been occupied by 56.08% whereas within the night time reveals, the theaters have been occupied by 39.68%.

The general occupancy of theatres for the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru on its tenth day of launch and on its second Monday, that’s, on the 20th of January 2020, is 37.93%.