Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 12 Collection – Sarileru Neekevvaru 12th Day Box Office Collections | Mahesh Babu, Anil Ravipudi

Sarileru Neekevvaru hit the screens on 11th January 2020. The movie carried out 151 Cr on its first 11 days. Listed here are the 12th-day collections of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie might earn as much as 2.eight Cr on its twelfth day.

The movie earned 153.7 Cr in India, 202 Cr worldwide, 24 Cr abroad on its first 12 days. Sarileru Neekevvaru bought 20% of occupancy on Wednesday, 22nd January 2020. The movie bought 18% of occupancy on morning reveals, 23% throughout afternoon reveals. Regardless of after 12 days, the movie continues to be performing decently in areas like Warangal, Vishakapatnam, Guntur.

The movie Sarileru Neekevvaru stars Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandhanna, Vijaya Shanti, Prakash Raj in outstanding roles. The movie was written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Mahesh Babu will probably be seen enjoying the position of military main named Ajay Krishna.

The producers of the movie are Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu underneath Sri Venkateshwara Chalana Chitra and A.Ok Entertainments banners. The price range of this movie is 100 Cr in keeping with the Wikipedia web page of the movie.

The movie has made 100 Cr pre-release enterprise on the box-office. Mahesh Babu is working with manufacturing firm Sri Venkateshwara Chalana Chitra for the third time. Their earlier work Maharshi has collected round 170 Cr roughly on its full run.

The movie’s collections bought slowed down after the weekend however nonetheless, the movie didn’t cease its efficiency as it’s performing slowly even with different massive movies in competitors. The movie might contact 220 Cr worldwide.