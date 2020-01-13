Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 3 Collection – Sarileru Neekevvaru 3rd Day Box Office Collections | Mahesh Babu, Anil Ravipudi

Sarileru Neekevvaru was launched on 11th January 2020 and earned round 63.70 Cr on its first two days. Listed below are the third-day collections of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is predicted to gather round 15 Cr on its third day. Based on reviews, the movie obtained many movies in a contest like ‘Darbar’, ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramlo’, ‘Chhapaak’, and so on for collections on the box-office.

The movie is predicted to surpass 100 Cr in its first weekend. Additionally, one other bonus level would be the additional vacation issue because of Pongal incoming which might additionally assist to get higher collections. The movie can efficiently for the primary weekend with these elements.

Based on reviews, Sarileru Nekevvaru was obtained properly with an immense speak as followers of Mahesh Babu have been so glad and having fun with the movie. Although some critics have complained concerning the tempo and screenplay of the movie, the Impartial viewers can be getting drawn to the movie together with Followers.

The movie is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. the movie was produced by Anil Sunkara, and Dilraju below their banners A.Okay Entertainments and Sri Venkateshwara Chalana Chitra respectively. The music of the movie was composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the cinematography was executed by R Rathnavelu and obtained edited by Tammiraju.

Famous person Mahesh Babu will likely be seen as an Military Main named ‘Ajay Krishna’ in India. The funds of this movie is round 100 Cr and the movie has executed a complete of just about 100 Cr pre-release enterprise on the box-office.

Dilraj and Mahesh Babu are working collectively once more after the movie ‘Maharshi’ which was launched in 2019. Maharshi collected round 175 Cr INR on its full run. Director Anil Ravipudi and Dilraju are working for 4th time after movies ‘Supreme’, ‘Raja the great’, ‘F2’. Their collaboration is a success mixture because the movie ‘F2’ collected round 90 Cr.

With the weekend, and vacation issue, the movie ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ can beat Mahesh Babu’s earlier movies simply.