Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 6 Collection – Sarileru Neekevvaru 6th Day Box Office Collections | Mahesh Babu, Anil Ravipudi

Sarileru Neekevvaru has earned round 97 Cr in its first 5 days. Listed here are the Sixth-day collections of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Sarileru Neekevvaru is anticipated to earn round 10 Cr on its Sixth day. The movie obtained launched on 11th January 2020. The movie stars

Sarileru Neekevvaru had an total 91.69% Telugu Occupancy on Thursday, January 16, 2020. The movie has collected 7 Cr roughly in AP/TG itself. The movie obtained 27 Cr abroad, 131.35 Cr worldwide and 117 Cr gross. The movie is getting enormous occupancy in areas like Guntur, Nizamabad, Hyderabad-local, Vizag.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. the movie was produced by Anil Sunkara, and Dilraju below their banners A.Okay Entertainments and Sri Venkateshwara Chalana Chitra respectively. Devi Sri Prasad has carried out the background rating of this movie. R Ratnavelu is the cinematographer, and modifying was carried out by Tammiraju.

In line with sources, Sarileru Nekevvaru obtained acquired positively with a great speak as followers of Mahesh Babu had been so glad and having fun with the movie. Although some critics have complained in regards to the tempo and screenplay of the movie, the Impartial viewers can be getting interested in the movie together with Followers.

In line with our prediction, the movie is getting a slight combat on the box-office from Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo, Entha Manchivaadavuraa however, the movie can nonetheless run on the theatres with a weekend forward. Additionally, the followers of Mahesh Babu are nonetheless going to the theatres, therefore collections can get higher.