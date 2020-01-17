Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 7 Collection – Sarileru Neekevvaru 7th Day Box Office Collections | Mahesh Babu, Anil Ravipudi

Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was launched on 11th January 2020 has earned a good quantity of round 110.5 Cr on its first 6 days. Listed here are the Seventh-day collections of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Sarileru Neekevvaru could earn as much as eight Cr on its Seventh day.

Sarileru Neekevvaru had an general 86.41% Telugu Occupancy on Friday, January 17, 2020. The movie has collected four Cr roughly in AP/TG itself. The movie bought 32 Cr abroad, 137.35 Cr worldwide and 125 Cr gross. The movie is getting large occupancy in areas like Warangal, Hyderabad, Vijayawada.

Anil Ravipudi directed the movie, Anil Sunkara, and Dilraju produced the movie below A.Okay Entertainments and Sri Venkateshwara Chalana Chitra banners. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. The movie has achieved round 100 Cr pre-release enterprise. The makers of the movie said the finances of the movie as 100 Cr.

Dilraju and Mahesh babu are collaborating once more after the movie Maharshi which was launched in 2019. The movie Maharshi has collected round 170 Cr on its full run. The director Anil Ravipudi and Dilraju are working once more after F2 which collected round 90 Cr roughly.

The movie is getting heavy competitors from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo however with a weekend forward, the movie could make its collections higher as it will probably earn some first rate quantity.