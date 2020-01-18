Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 8 Collection – Sarileru Neekevvaru 8th Day Box Office Collections | Mahesh Babu, Anil Ravipudi

Sarileru Neekevvaru which launched on 11th January 2020 has collected round 118.5 Cr on its first eight days. Listed here are the Ninth-day collections of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Sarileru Neekevvaru could earn as much as 7 Cr on its ninth-day.

Sarileru Neekevvaru obtained a complete of 81.41% of occupancy on Saturday, January 18th, 2020. The movie earned round 5 Cr in AP/TG itself. The movie obtained 37 Cr abroad, 145.21 Cr worldwide and 132 Cr gross. The movie obtained finer numbers in areas like Nizamabad, Hyderabad-Native, Vizag.

Anil Ravipudi has directed this movie, Devi Sri Prasad scored the music and movie have been produced by Dilraju, Anil Sunkara with A.Ok Entertainments and Sri Venkateshwara Chalana Chitra banners. The movie made round 100 Cr pre-release enterprise. Additionally, the makers stated that the finances of this movie is round 100 Cr.

Mahesh Babu is working with Dilraju for the third time after Seethama Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Maharshi. Their earlier work Maharshi has collected 170 Crores Roughly on the box-office. Anil Ravipudi and Dilraju are once more working collectively after F2, which collected round 85 Cr on the box-office.

In response to experiences, the movie’s getting tight competitors from Allu Arjun’s movie Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo which was launched sooner or later later: 12th January 2020. However, the movie can nonetheless carry out higher tomorrow as it’s a vacation and may earn a good quantity.