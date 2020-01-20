ENTERTAINMENT News

Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 9 Collection – Sarileru Neekevvaru 9th Day Box Office Collections | Mahesh Babu, Anil Ravipudi

January 20, 2020
Sarileru Neekevvaru is already a success within the nation and Southern India area. Along with this, the general box-office assortment of the movie is skyrocketing as of now. The acclaimed actor Mahesh Babu has offered among the finest performances within the movie as army personnel.

The movie has acquired a major quantity of response from the critics from across the nation. Then again, the viewers is totally in love with the movie.

Within the first eight days, Sarileru Neekevvaru has earned round ₹131.90 Crores within the internet by way of box-office assortment. On a ninth day, Sarileru Neekevvaru has earned round ₹10.00 Crores.

Sarileru Neekevvaru ninth day box-office assortment

Day 1: Field-office assortment: ₹45.70 Crores


Day 2: Field-office assortment: ₹13.70 Crores


Day three: Field-office assortment: ₹10.70 Crores


Day four: Field-office assortment: ₹12.60 Crores


Day 5: Field-office assortment: ₹14.40 Crores


Day 6: Field-office assortment: ₹13.40 Crores


Day 7: Field-office assortment: ₹10.50 Crores


Day eight: Field-office assortment: ₹10.90 Crores


Day 9: Field-office assortment: ₹10.00 Crores

Within the first week of its launch, Sarileru Neekevvaru has collected round ₹110.50 Crores. The web assortment of the movie as of immediately is round ₹141.90 Crores. Furthermore, the worldwide assortment and abroad assortment of Sarileru Neekevvaru is round ₹188.00 Crores and ₹23.00 Crores.

The ninth-day gross assortment of Sarileru Neekevvaru is ₹165.00 Crores. Then again, the worldwide share of the movie is claimed to be ₹123.00 Crores.

The general occupancy of Sarileru Neekevvaru on a ninth day is round 81.64%.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is a profitable movie

Anil Ravipudi is the author and director of the movie. Mahesh Babu, the lead actor of Sarileru Neekevvaru has additionally produced the movie alongside Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara.

The movie options Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, Satya Dev, and Ajay are featured in notable roles.

