Sarileru Neekevvaru Full Movie Download Leaked Online By Tamilrockers | Will This Effect Box Office Collections?

Celebrity Mahesh Babu is again once more with the movie ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’. This movie is an Indian-Telugu language military backdrop motion thriller directed by Anil Ravipudi. The movie stars Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandhanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, and Satya Dev in the primary roles produced by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju underneath their banners A.Okay Entertainments and Sri Venkateshwara Creations respectively.

The movie shall be releasing on 11th January 2020 coinciding with the Makara Sankranthi competition session. The movie has made a complete of round 100.three Cr Pre-Launch enterprise on the box-office.

Mahesh Babu is working with the producer Anil Sunkara after a very long time. He beforehand labored for the movie ‘Aagadu’ which didn’t do nicely on the box-office. The movie’s success is a much-needed one for him as his manufacturing firm didn’t get a much bigger hit in the previous couple of years.

Mahesh Babu is working once more with Dilraju after the movie ‘Maharshi’ which was launched in 2019. Maharshi collected round 175 Cr roughly on its full run. Director Anil Ravipudi and Dilraju are working for 4th time after movies ‘Supreme’, ‘Raja the great’, ‘F2’. Their collaboration is successful mixture because the movie ‘F2’ collected round 90 Cr.

Sarileru Nekevvaru obtained leaked on-line in some websites like TamilMv, Movierulz, and so forth.

