Sarileru Neekevvaru movie review and rating by audience: Live updates on Mahesh Babu film

Director Anil Ravipudi’s Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijayashanti, has obtained optimistic evaluate and score from the viewers.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is an motion movie,, which has been written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu have produced it underneath their banners AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and G. Mahesh Babu Leisure Pvt Ltd. The film has obtained a U/A certificates from the censor board.

Sarileru Neekevvaru story: Bharati (Vijayashanthi) is a professor and patriot, who at all times believes in doing the proper factor. Two of her sons are within the military. One is useless and the opposite is injured. Ajay (Mahesh Babu) goes to satisfy her to convey information. However Bharati is lacking alongside together with her household. What occurs subsequent kind the crux of the story.

Pavan musturi @Pavan_musturi

Carried out with the primary half of SLN in US.. Full package deal of leisure..Good job by the group..Greatest elevation for mass mahesh babu after pokiri..even non followers of MB sick go mad #SarileruNeekkevvaru Highlights of first half MB entry..traditional Practice sequence.. promotions lo cheppinatte..keka unnayi scenes Prakash Raj entry… excellent for a villain method Interval bang aithe poonakale Ready for the sequence between vijayshanthi and MB #SarileruNeekkevvaru

$r!π!¥@$ @vsr_9999

#SarileruNeekkevvaru First half simply okay. Interval is nice. 2 songs higher. 2nd half nothing. Climax weak. Just for MB followers. Practice episode not exercise..

puri sukumar @saishashank4u

[email protected] succeded in bringing out the vitality from Mahesh however did not ship a good star studded business. An okay watch

iŞ๓คrt rคงi @im_ravirebell

#SarileruNeekevvaru Practice Scene Nevver Earlier than Evver After One Of The Greatest Scenes In The World ❣️What A Film Babu One Man ArmyEe cinema ki Titanic laga Traintanic ani pettalsindhi SUPER B-L-O-C-Ok-B-U-S-T-E-R#SarilerNeekevvaru #SarileruNeekkevvaru

Hanu @HanuNews

#SarileruNeekkevvaru 2/5 Besides Interval Combat, 1st Half nothing to inform. Each 2 Songs in 1st half Unhealthy on display. 2nd Half Began on Good notice, But it surely’s utterly let down in the direction of to climax Weakest Climax ever Irritating comedy, No Story.. 2020 lo kuda Ee scrap ante MB ki

PK3VK @GnanaVarsha

Glorious interval shot. Remaining absolute crap.. #SarileruNeekevvaru Most hyped prepare episode crap anedhi chinna maata.. #SarileruNeekevvaru Konda reddy Buruju kaada Alluri Sitarama Raju . Second half began on absolute excessive #SarileruNeekevvaru Lite climax. Not happy. Excessive ivvadam gradual cheyyadam.. Identical graph all through the 2nd half. Followers stuff unnay. May fit commercially. My condolences to Rashmika. Each scene is so irritating.. Sorry. #SarileruNeekkevvaru

