Sarileru Neekevvaru Pre-Release Business Report | Mahesh Babu Starrer Valued At 100 Crores

Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru is about to launch on 11th January 2020 coinciding with pageant Sankranthi. Right here is the Sarileru Neekevvaru pre-release enterprise report.

In accordance with studies, the movie had a complete of round 100 Cr pre-release enterprise on the box-office. This movie has a stellar forged with Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandhanna, VijayaShanti, Prakash Raj in outstanding roles.

Let’s check out the detailed pre-release enterprise report in numerous areas.

Sarileru Neekevaru Pre-Launch Enterprise In Telugu states

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

Nizam: 25.00 Cr



Ceded: 12.00 Cr



Krishna: 6.30 Cr



Guntur: 7.50 Cr



Nellore: three.20 Cr



West Godavari: 5.50 Cr



East Godavari: 7.50 Cr



Uttarandhra: 9.00 Cr

So, the movie acquired a complete of 76.60 Cr enterprise in complete Telugu states.

Karnataka: ₹eight.30 Cr



Remainder of India: ₹1.80 Cr



Abroad: ₹13.60 Cr

The movie acquired a passable quantity in Karnataka and abroad.

Therefore, a complete of 100.30 Cr pre-release enterprise was performed on Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju below their banners A.Okay Entertainments and Sri Venkateshwara Creations respectively.

Dilraj and Mahesh Babu are collaborating once more after the movie ‘Maharshi’ which was launched in 2019. Maharshi collected round 175 Cr INR on its full run. Director Anil Ravipudi and Dilraju are working for 4th time after movies ‘Supreme’, ‘Raja the great’, ‘F2’. Their collaboration is successful mixture because the movie ‘F2’ collected round 90 Cr.

Mahesh Babu is working with A.Okay Entertainments after a very long time. He beforehand labored for the movie ‘Aagadu’ which didn’t do nicely on the box-office. The movie’s success is a much-needed one for A.Okay Entertainments because the manufacturing firm didn’t get a much bigger hit in the previous couple of years.

The makers of the movie have performed a pre-release occasion on fifth January and launched a trailer. With fascinating and humourous trailer lower, the movie is predicted to carry out nicely through the pageant and let’s hope issues prove higher after the movie launch for the movie unit.