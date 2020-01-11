Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN) review: Anil Ravipudi disappoints Mahesh Babu’s fans

Joker Android malware













Director Anil Ravipudi has disillusioned famous person Mahesh Babu’s followers with the predictable second half and weak climax within the Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN), which is now getting blended opinions.

Anil Ravipudi was simply four-film outdated, when he acquired the chance to direct famous person Mahesh Babu. Three of the 4 films had been hit, whereas one in all them bombed on the field workplace. His final directorial enterprise F2 – Enjoyable and Frustration starring Varun Tej and Venkatesh has grow to be blockbuster on the field workplace.

The large success of F2 created lots of curiosity about Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu’s followers felt that Anil Ravipudi would get a blockbuster to their favourite hero too. Furthermore, for the primary time in his profession, Mahesh seems as a military officer Sarileru Neekevvaru. His followers had been all thrilled to see him dazzle the screens within the uniform.

Weak climax of Sarileru Neekevvaru

He has executed it along with his energetic efficiency. His followers impressed with it in addition to the appearing of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti and others. They’re additionally completely in love with their manufacturing values like music, picturisation, motion, and dialogues. However they’re partially disillusioned with the director’s scripting.

Followers are pleased with the primary half of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which they name it an entire package deal of leisure. They can not recover from the practice sequence. However post-interval, the film turns predictable and has a routine story, which takes away their curiosity. Including to their disappointment is the climax of the movie, which they name a weak one. This exhibits Anil Ravipudi appears to have failed to fulfill their expectations to some extent.

