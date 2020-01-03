Sarileru Neekevvaru to be biggest release in Mahesh’s entire career, says Anil Sunkara

RGV type celebration new yr













Producer Anil Sunkara stated that his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru goes to be the largest launch in celebrity Mahesh Babu’s total profession. However the makers are but to finalise its launch date as a result of its conflict with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru had earlier introduced that the film would hit the screens on January 12. The movie has accomplished the censor formalities and obtained a U/A certificates on Wednesday. However the producers made an announcement about its censorship on January 2, however they did not verify its launch date, which is the standard follow within the Telugu movie business.

Anil Sunkara tweeted on Wednesday night time, “It’s U/A for #SarileruNeekevvaru ❤ A Perfect Entertainer is all set for Grand World Wide Release Experience #SuperStarSankranthi Only In Theatres Super ⭐ @urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 @vijayashanthi_m @iamRashmika @ThisIsDSP #MASSMB.”

Matter of delight for Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun?

The hearsay mills are abuzz with the information that it has change into a matter of delight for Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are head over heels to launch of their respective movies earlier than the opposite. Every one in all them desires their movies to be the larger opener than the opposite. For this, they should have a much bigger display depend and so they have ordered their producers for ensuring of it. The makers are beneath super stress.

Whereas their followers eagerly wait to see their dominance, Anil Sunkara has introduced to get the best display depend for a Mahesh Babu movie. “The last-minute formalities are being looked at as of now and the exact figure will be revealed in a few days. As of now, it is Mahesh’s biggest release in his entire career,” the producer informed in an interview to 123Telugu.

When requested the justification of its title, Anil Sunkara stated, “Sarileru Neekevvaru is not defining a person, it is for the entire soldiers who stand for the country and save us from the enemies. Mahesh plays a soldier in the film and what he does after coming to Rayalaseema is the whole film about. Once you see the film, you will understand the justification automatically.”

Lots is being talked a few hilarious prepare sequence in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Speaking about it, Anil Sunkara stated, “The train episode is going to be the highlight of the film and will be there for half an hour in the first half. The comedy generated through this episode will leave everyone in splits in the theaters.”