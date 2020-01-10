Sarileru Neekevvaru vs Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Take a look at pre-release business of Mahesh-Arjun’s films

Allu Arjun Military celebrates third anniversary













Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has registered excellent response of their pre-release enterprise. However celebrity Mahesh Babu’s film has fetched extra money fashionable star Allu Arjun’s movies.

Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun’s Ala VaikunthapurramulooCollage of photographs taken from Twitter and Fb

Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are probably the most awaited Telugu films, that are set for launch as Sankranti deal with. The makers of each films have left no stone in selling them and making them look greater than the opposite. Their promos have grabbed many eyeballs and soared the curiosity and expectations from the movie sky excessive. The hype had generated loads of demand for his or her rights.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has earned Rs 103.00 crore, Rs 24.30 crore, Rs 15.20 crore and Rs 2.50 crore from its theatrical, satellite tv for pc, Hindi dubbing and different rights, respectively. Anil Ravipudi’s movie has fetched Rs 145 crore in its pre-release enterprise. It has shattered the document of Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu (Rs 140 crore) however did not beat Maharshi (Rs 150 crore).

Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has earned Rs 88.00 crore, Rs 23.50 crore, Rs 19.00 crore and Rs 2.50 crore from its theatrical, satellite tv for pc, Hindi dubbing and different rights, respectively. The Trivikram Srinivas-directed motion drama has fetched a complete of Rs 133 crore in its pre-release enterprise. It’s the highest quantity for a movie that includes Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun’s Ala VaikunthapurramulooCollage of photographs taken from Twitter and Fb

Listed here are the costs of the area-wise theatrical rights of Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. These numbers are based mostly on varied sources and so they might not match with the precise figures. All of the figures are in rupees and crore.