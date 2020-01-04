Sarkari Naukri in Delhi: Recruitment for 1200 posts in DSSSB, DTC, Water Board, Delhi Education Directorate will be a job

The Delhi Subordinate Providers Choice Board (DSSSB) has launched the candidates getting ready for aggressive examination within the new 12 months However present has been given Beneath this, DSSSB has began the method to fill greater than 1200 posts of assorted departments together with DTC, Water Board, Directorate of Schooling.

Seven extra 14 utility course of for these posts will begin from January, below which on-line purposes could be made at dsssbonline.nic.in. DSSSB has invited purposes to fill vacant 710 posts within the Schooling Division on New 12 months. On this, purposes have been hunted for 394 posts of Biology, Chemistry, Commerce, English, Historical past, Maths, Physics, Sanskrit, Geography and Punjabi Lecturers in faculties. All these posts are PGT. It contains separate vacancies for feminine and male academics. Other than this, purposes have been invited for the 316 posts of Instructional and Vocational Steerage Counselor. This contains 198 for male counselor and 118 posts for feminine counselor. For all these posts 14 on-line utility course of will begin from January. Beneath this, 13 could be utilized on-line by February.