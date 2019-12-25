Saryu Roy Second Leader To Defeat Incumbent Chief Minister In Jharkhand

Saryu Roy trounced Raghubar Das by over 12,000 votes within the just-concluded Meeting elections.

Ranchi:

Former Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy has change into the second politician within the state to defeat an incumbent chief minister, after Gopal Krishna Patar who beat the then chief minister Shibu Soren in 2009.

Denied re-nomination from his sitting Jamshedpur (West) seat by the BJP, Mr Roy had give up from the Raghubar Das Cupboard and fought in opposition to Das from Jamshedpur (East) as an impartial candidate.

Mr Roy trounced Mr Das by over 12,000 votes within the just-concluded Meeting elections.

Jamshedpur (East) seat had been a stronghold of Raghubar Das who had been successful from right here since 1995, whereas Roy had represented the adjoining Jamshedpur (West) seat for 2 phrases. This was for the primary time in Jharkhand’s historical past when a pacesetter who served below a chief minister crossed swords with him within the polls.

Mr Roy held the Meals, Public Distribution and Shopper Affairs portfolios for the final 5 years within the BJP-led NDA authorities.

In January 2009, the then chief minister Shibu Soren was defeated in a by-poll for the Tamar Meeting seat by political novice Gopal Krishan Patar, alias Raja Peter, of the Jharkhand Get together by a margin of over 9,000 votes.

Mr Soren, who turned chief minister in August, 2008 needed to change into a member of the legislature inside six months of assuming the publish. His defeat within the Tamar by-poll pressured him to resign.

Mr Patar, now in jail in reference to a homicide case, contested from Tamar constituency as Nationalist Congress Get together candidate this time and misplaced it.