SAS: Who Dares Wins star says her sister ‘saved her life’ by introducing her to weightlifting

Revealed: 09:02 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:06 EST, 12 January 2020

Bethany Robinson and Elouise Gregor grew to become the primary sisters to finish alongside each other on Channel four’s SAS: Who Dares Wins when it returned earlier this month.

The present sees individuals put by means of the gruelling choice course of adopted by SAS hopefuls – however Bethany had already undergone a a lot harder ordeal.

The 28-year-old artwork trainer, from Cornwall, was recognized with bipolar dysfunction aged 19 after two psychological episodes, one among which noticed her attempt to take her personal life.

Bethany Robinson (pictured) and Elouise Gregor, from Cornwall, grew to become the primary sisters to finish alongside each other on Channel four’s SAS: Who Dares Wins

‘If Elouise hadn’t have helped me, I would not be right here right this moment. I used to be in a black gap and did not know the best way to get out. I positively would have killed myself,’ Bethany advised The Sunday Mirror.

Elouise known as the pair’s mom on the day ‘decided’ Bethany deliberate to throw herself below a prepare – however fortunately the station was closed and the police got here and received her after her mum tipped them off.

‘I do not bear in mind the 2 months after that as a result of I used to be in such a deep despair,’ Bethany admitted.

‘Elouise hatched a plan to assist me. She arrange a house gymnasium and inspired me to start out exercising. I started feeling higher immediately – it set me on the street to restoration.’

Elouise, a solicitor and gym-lover, added: ‘It was horrific seeing Beth being so self-destructive and sad. I might have completed something to assist her.

Elouise (pictured) known as the pair’s mom the day ‘decided’ Bethany deliberate to ‘throw herself below a prepare’ – however fortunately the station was closed and the police got here after being tipped off

Elouise, a solicitor and gym-lover, pictured left, stated: ‘It was horrific seeing Beth (proper) being so self-destructive and sad. I might have completed something to assist her’

‘She pushed me away, however the gymnasium was the place we reconnected. We grew to become finest mates once more.’

Bethany started counselling and was placed on treatment in 2016, however claims nothing labored in addition to exercising.

She began with strolling, constructing as much as operating, however progress was gradual and he or she was nonetheless tipping the scales at 18 stone.

In the beginning of Bethany’s weight reduction and health journey she began with strolling, constructing as much as operating, however progress was gradual and he or she was nonetheless tipping the scales at 18 stone

However after her introduction to weightlifting she fell in love and the kilos started to fall off, seeing her lose six stone in only a 12 months.

She was in a position to deadlift 170kg virtually instantly and began doing CrossFit six instances per week with Elouise.

‘Instantly I used to be good at one thing. I began to really feel so significantly better about myself. It actually introduced me nearer to my sister. We grew to become finest mates once more. We inspired one another,’ she stated.

Bethany was in a position to deadlift 170kg virtually instantly and began doing CrossFit six instances per week with Elouise. She is pictured right here competing in a weightlifting competitors

Since she took up the game, Bethany not has bipolar episodes. She stated her temper ‘fluctuates’ however she will be able to management her dysfunction.

This progress spurred her on to use for the Channel four present alongside her sister – although the supportive pair had been advised off for cheering one another on throughout a health take a look at.

Elouise stated she is ‘so proud’ of Bethany’s progress, including that she ‘liked’ being there alongside her on the present.