News TV SHOWS

Sasha Banks Brags About How Much Money She Makes For Not Wrestling At House Show

December 27, 2019
1 Min Read

WWE Information


By H Jenkins

Sasha Banks has a high quality take care of WWE. Her presence is even price a ton of cash even when she doesn’t wrestle.

Banks not too long ago accompanied Bayley to the ring for a match. The Boss didn’t wrestle, however she had beforehand made a quip about making $250,000 for working a string of reveals. Now she is clarifying her earlier assertion.

I mentioned I might get away from bed for $250,000 not that I might wrestle. Pfpfpf #RichAF

Sasha Banks simply re-signed a WWE contract that was very profitable. She could be kayfabing a bit, however she’s truly rolling in money.

I mentioned I might get away from bed for $250,000 not that I might wrestle. Pfpfpf #RichAF https://t.co/Lnq7zNiwBs

— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) December 27, 2019



H Jenkins
9619 posts
27 feedback

I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Prev Publish

WWE NXT Viewership Up With Pre-Taped Christmas Episode

Subsequent Publish

Luke Gallows Apparently Acquired Married Throughout WWE Christmas Break

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment