Sasha Banks Brags About How Much Money She Makes For Not Wrestling At House Show

Sasha Banks has a high quality take care of WWE. Her presence is even price a ton of cash even when she doesn’t wrestle.

Banks not too long ago accompanied Bayley to the ring for a match. The Boss didn’t wrestle, however she had beforehand made a quip about making $250,000 for working a string of reveals. Now she is clarifying her earlier assertion.

I mentioned I might get away from bed for $250,000 not that I might wrestle. Pfpfpf #RichAF

Sasha Banks simply re-signed a WWE contract that was very profitable. She could be kayfabing a bit, however she’s truly rolling in money.