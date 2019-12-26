Sasha Banks Drops Big Tease About How Much Money She Makes In WWE

Sasha Banks makes an excellent dwelling as a WWE Famous person. She lately dropped the variety of $250,000 whereas referring to 5 WWE tour dates which makes us surprise how a lot she’s actually making.

The Boss has bragged about getting buses, jets, and different bonuses of getting an awesome WWE contract. She lately remarked that she’s getting off the bed for 1 / 4 of 1,000,000 bucks. This leads us to surprise how a lot she’s making per date.

I suppose I’ll get off the bed for $250,000! #WWEHolidaytour #YoureWelcome

Btw thanks @WWEonFOX for the bonus 12/26 #WWECinncinati

12/27 #WWESmackdown

12/28 #WWEToronto

12/29 #WWEMontreal

12/30 #WWELosAngeles

If Sasha Banks is actually flattening $250,000 to work 5 highway dates then that’s fairly insane. She’s seemingly working the greenback quantity a tad, however Bayley commented again saying: “Imma go with you.” So, it makes us surprise how far off base it’s.