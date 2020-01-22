Sasha Banks Says Vince McMahon Is ‘My Favorite Person’

Sasha Banks will get to journey the world as a WWE Famous person. She entertains followers throughout, however the one that issues most to her sits within the Gorilla Place.

The Boss simply tweeted out in true heel trend that she’s met lots of people by means of WWE. Her favourite by far is Vince McMahon himself.

I’ve met so many superb individuals due to @wwe however my favourite particular person I’ve ever met is @VinceMcMahon #ThankYouVince #Blessed



Sasha Banks is #Blessed. She additionally hasn’t wrestled on tv for a bit whereas utilizing one purpose or one other. She hasn’t been confirmed for the Royal Rumble match so we’ll simply must see if her favourite particular person Vince McMahon will determine one thing for her to do.