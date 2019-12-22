Sasha Banks Shows Off Photos With Snoop Dogg

Sasha Banks has been working away within the studio together with her cousin Snoop Dogg. Simply in case anybody doubted her latest venture with the Doggfather she has photographic proof.

The Boss not too long ago revealed a few photos with the rap music pioneer. They appeared to have a good time recording tracks. These images had been taken on the Home Of Blues in Orlando. Kalisto was additionally there hanging out.

It’s unclear what sort of music they’re engaged on. WWE simply remixed Sasha Banks’ theme tune with Snoop Dogg in order that they in all probability don’t want to exchange her entrance music simply but.

We’ll simply need to see what they had been developing with within the lab. Within the meantime, followers can get pleasure from these photos to get them excited.