Satirical animated comedy about the Royals coming to TV

A brand new animated comedy sequence will take a satirical look contained in the partitions of Buckingham Palace, considered from the angle of six-year-old inheritor Prince George.

The announcement comes mere weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they might be stepping down from their duties as senior royals.

Gary Janetti (Household Man) will function author and producer in addition to voicing the primary character, backed up by an all-star solid assembled to convey the remainder of the royal household to life.

‘The Prince’ Animated Comedy Collection Satirizing British Royals Ordered By HBO Max From Gary Janetti – Deadline https://t.co/TCmHQ7KFXT — Gary Janetti (@GaryJanetti) January 21, 2020

Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean) will star as Prince Harry with Condola Rashad (Billions) as Meghan Markle, whereas Iwan Rheon (Recreation of Thrones) and Lucy Punch (A Collection of Unlucky Occasions) will play Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Rounding out the primary solid are Tom Hollander (Rev) pulling double obligation as each Prince Charles and Prince Philip, with Frances de la Tour (Harry Potter) as Queen Elizabeth II and Alan Cumming (The Good Spouse) as royal butler Owen.

The Prince guarantees to take a pointy satirical have a look at the internal workings of the Windsors, following younger George as he navigates life as royalty whereas doling out juicy gossip on his well-known family members.

The sequence was impressed by Janetti’s Instagram web page, which options posts that poke enjoyable at media protection of the royal household.

In america, The Prince will land on streamer HBO Max, however could discover a totally different dwelling within the UK the place that service just isn’t but obtainable.

Janetti mentioned: “I’m thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne,” in a reference to the community’s hit fantasy sequence Recreation of Thrones.

The Prince is anticipated to debut later in 2020.