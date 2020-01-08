Satish Dhawan Recruitment for 21 Posts at Space Center

Satish Dhawan Area Middle of Indian Area Analysis Institute (ISRO) has stuffed varied classes of posts. Purposes are looked for. Appointments will likely be made for the full 21 posts. These embody the posts of Scientist / Engineer and Medical Officer. These positions will likely be stuffed by contract. and eligible candidates can apply on-line for these posts. The final date to use 17 is January 2020.

Postal Kode : 28

Scientist / Engineer 'SC' (Chemical Engineering), Put up: 09

Qualification: BE / B.Tech diploma from acknowledged institute or college. or

– Bachelor Diploma in Chemical Engineering topic with minimal 65% marks.

Postal Kode : 29

Scientist / Engineer 'SC' (Chemical Engineering), Put up: 01

Qualification: ME / MTech diploma from acknowledged institute or college. or

– Grasp's diploma in Chemical Engineering topic with minimal 65% marks.

Postal Kode : 30

Scientist / Engineer 'SC' (Industrial Engineering), Put up: 02

Qualification: First-class ME / MTech / Grasp diploma in Industrial Engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college.

Postal Kode : 31

Scientist / Engineer 'SC' (Energy System), Put up: 03

Qualification: First-class ME / MTech / Grasp diploma in Energy System topic from acknowledged institute or college.

Postal Kode : 32

Scientist / Engineer 'SC' (Industrial Security), Put up: 01

Qualification: ME / MTech / Grasp diploma in first-class industrial security topic from acknowledged institute or college.

Postal Kode : 33

Scientist / Engineer 'SC' (Machine Design / Engineering Design), Put up: 02

Qualification: First-class ME / MTech / Grasp Diploma in Machine Design / Engineering Design topic from acknowledged institute or college.

Postal Kode : 34

Scientist / Engineer 'SC' (Structural Engineering), Put up: 01

Qualification: Will need to have ME / MTech / Grasp diploma in first-class structural engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college.

Postal Kode : 35

Medical Officer 'SC / SD' (Pediatrics), Put up: 01

Qualification: Ought to have MBBS diploma from acknowledged institute or college. It ought to be accompanied by a two-year diploma in paediatrics. or

After acquiring MBBS diploma, MD / DNB diploma in Pediatrics topic. or

After finishing MBBS diploma, one ought to get diploma in Pediatrics with minimal 5 years expertise within the related discipline.

Registration with the above qualification is necessary within the Medical Council of India.

Postal Kode : 36

Medical Officer 'SC / SD' (Ophthalmology), Put up: 01

Qualification: Ought to have MBBS diploma from acknowledged institute or college. It ought to be accompanied by a two-year diploma in Ophthalmology. or

After acquiring MBBS diploma, MD / DNB diploma in Ophthalmology topic. or

After finishing MBBS diploma, one ought to get diploma in Ophthalmology together with minimal 5 years expertise within the related discipline.

Registration with the above qualification is necessary within the Medical Council of India.

pay scale

For the put up of Scientist / Engineer 'SC': 56, 100 to 1, 77,500 Rupees.

For the put up of Medical Officer 'SC': 56, 100 to 1, 77,500 Rupees.

For the put up of Medical Officer 'SD': 67, 700 to 2, 08,700 Rupees.

Age Vary

– Minimal 18 and most