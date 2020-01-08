Satish Dhawan Recruitment for 21 Posts at Space Center

Satish Dhawan Area Middle of Indian Area Analysis Institute (ISRO) has stuffed varied classes of posts. Purposes are looked for. Appointments will likely be made for the full 21 posts. These embody the posts of Scientist / Engineer and Medical Officer. These positions will likely be stuffed by contract. and eligible candidates can apply on-line for these posts. The final date to use 17 is January 2020.
Postal Kode : 28
Scientist / Engineer 'SC' (Chemical Engineering), Put up: 09
Qualification: BE / B.Tech diploma from acknowledged institute or college. or
– Bachelor Diploma in Chemical Engineering topic with minimal 65% marks.
Postal Kode : 29
Scientist / Engineer 'SC' (Chemical Engineering), Put up: 01
Qualification: ME / MTech diploma from acknowledged institute or college. or
– Grasp's diploma in Chemical Engineering topic with minimal 65% marks.
Postal Kode : 30
Scientist / Engineer 'SC' (Industrial Engineering), Put up: 02
Qualification: First-class ME / MTech / Grasp diploma in Industrial Engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college.
Postal Kode : 31
Scientist / Engineer 'SC' (Energy System), Put up: 03
Qualification: First-class ME / MTech / Grasp diploma in Energy System topic from acknowledged institute or college.
Postal Kode : 32
Scientist / Engineer 'SC' (Industrial Security), Put up: 01
Qualification: ME / MTech / Grasp diploma in first-class industrial security topic from acknowledged institute or college.
Postal Kode : 33
Scientist / Engineer 'SC' (Machine Design / Engineering Design), Put up: 02
Qualification: First-class ME / MTech / Grasp Diploma in Machine Design / Engineering Design topic from acknowledged institute or college.
Postal Kode : 34
Scientist / Engineer 'SC' (Structural Engineering), Put up: 01
Qualification: Will need to have ME / MTech / Grasp diploma in first-class structural engineering topic from acknowledged institute or college.
Postal Kode : 35
Medical Officer 'SC / SD' (Pediatrics), Put up: 01
Qualification: Ought to have MBBS diploma from acknowledged institute or college. It ought to be accompanied by a two-year diploma in paediatrics. or
After acquiring MBBS diploma, MD / DNB diploma in Pediatrics topic. or
After finishing MBBS diploma, one ought to get diploma in Pediatrics with minimal 5 years expertise within the related discipline.
Registration with the above qualification is necessary within the Medical Council of India.
Postal Kode : 36
Medical Officer 'SC / SD' (Ophthalmology), Put up: 01
Qualification: Ought to have MBBS diploma from acknowledged institute or college. It ought to be accompanied by a two-year diploma in Ophthalmology. or
After acquiring MBBS diploma, MD / DNB diploma in Ophthalmology topic. or
After finishing MBBS diploma, one ought to get diploma in Ophthalmology together with minimal 5 years expertise within the related discipline.
Registration with the above qualification is necessary within the Medical Council of India.
pay scale
For the put up of Scientist / Engineer 'SC': 56, 100 to 1, 77,500 Rupees.
For the put up of Medical Officer 'SC': 56, 100 to 1, 77,500 Rupees.
For the put up of Medical Officer 'SD': 67, 700 to 2, 08,700 Rupees.
Age Vary
– Minimal 18 and most
– No higher restrict for the put up of Medical Officer 'SD'.
– Most Age Calculation 17 Based mostly on January 2020 Will likely be carried out on
– SC, ST class candidates will likely be given 5 years, OBC candidates three years and in another way abled ten years.
Choice Course of
– Eligible candidates will likely be chosen on the idea of marks within the written take a look at / interview.
Utility payment
– For Basic and OBC candidates 100 Rs.
– No payment is to be paid to girls, SC, ST and Divyang candidates.
– Price could be paid by on-line debit card / bank card or netbanking. Or it may be deposited offline via financial institution challan.
Utility Course of
– You need to login on the web site (www.shar.gov.in). When the homepage opens, click on on the profession possibility given above. A brand new webpage will open after doing this.
– Right here the title Scientist / Engineer-SC, Medical Officer-SC / SD in varied classes / disciplines will seem. Click on on Apply Now button subsequent to it.
– Data associated to the rules will likely be seen on the brand new webpage that opens. Now right here advert title SDSC SHAR / RMT / 04 / 2019 Subsequent to Detailed Notification, click on on the obtain hyperlink.
– On doing so, the commercial issued associated to vacancies will open. Learn it fastidiously and test your eligibility in keeping with the posts.
– Now we’ve got to come back to the earlier webpage. Right here you will notice the hyperlink Apply / Reprint / UploadDocuments / Make Cost. Click on on it.
After doing this, a brand new webpage associated to the posts to be utilized will open. Tab on the Apply button subsequent to the utilized put up.
– As quickly as you do that, the web utility kind will open in your laptop display screen. Fill it fully in keeping with the rules given within the commercial.
Take a printout of the efficiently submitted utility on A4 dimension paper and maintain it secure with you.
Essential Date:
Final date for on-line utility: 17 January 2020
Extra data right here:
Web site: www.shar.gov.in
