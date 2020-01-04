Saturday job dies as teenagers shun work

By Steve Doughty Social Affairs Correspondent For The Day by day Mail

Youngsters and college students are turning away from Saturday jobs or working within the holidays, a think-tank stated yesterday.

Their reluctance to earn for themselves whereas in school or college is behind an increase within the variety of working-age individuals who have by no means been employed.

This group of younger individuals is now the probably to haven’t any expertise of the office, in accordance with the Decision Basis.

On the identical time, the variety of houses the place no-one has a job has been plunging and unemployment is at its lowest for almost 50 years.

The Left-leaning think-tank pointed to the ‘loss of life of the Saturday job’, warning that that is depriving younger individuals of important expertise within the jobs market.

Its report stated employment charges of 16 and 17-year-olds fell from 48.1 per cent within the late 1990s to 25.four per cent over the previous three years.

That is largely a results of youngsters shunning work relatively than extra staying in schooling, it added.

The variety of 18 and 19-year-olds taking a job whereas learning has fallen by 1 / 4 over the previous 20 years.

Laura Gardiner, the inspiration’s analysis director, stated: ‘An increasing number of of us at the moment are working. However regardless of this, round one in 12 working-age adults has by no means labored a day of their lives – a 50 per cent enhance because the late 1990s.

‘The rising quantity of people that have by no means had a paid job has been pushed by the loss of life of the teenage Saturday job and a wider flip away from incomes whereas studying.

‘With younger individuals at this time anticipated to finish their working lives at a later age than earlier generations, it is comprehensible that they wish to begin their working lives at a later age too.

‘However this lack of labor expertise can create longer-term issues, significantly in the event that they hit different life milestones like motherhood or ill-health earlier than their careers have gotten off the bottom.’