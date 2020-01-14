Satya Nadella joins CAA debate: ‘Hope immigrants in India can found prosperous start ups’

Professional- and anti-CAA protests draw huge crowds













A day after Microsoft Corp’s Chief Government Officer Satya Nadella stated the scenario surrounding the contentious Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) is “sad”, his firm put out a press release expressing hope for an immigrant in India who may benefit the society and economic system.

“Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. And in democracies, that is something the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds,” stated Nadella.

Satya Nadella’s assertion

He stated that he was formed by his multicultural Indian heritage and the immigrant expertise. “My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefiting Indian society and the economy at large,” he added.

The assertion comes a day after he joined the CAA debate by saying that no matter is occurring in India because of this new laws is simply dangerous.

“I think what is happening is sad…It’s just bad…I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or become the next CEO of Infosys,” tweeted Ben Smith, editor-in-chief of buzzfeednews.com, who requested Microsoft CEO concerning the CAA on the assembly.

Political backlash

Nadella’s assertion didn’t go down nicely with the Bharatiya Janata Social gathering. Social gathering MP Meenakshi Lekhi skilled weapons on the company biggie on Tuesday.

In image: Microsoft Company CEO Satya Nadella.Reuters File

Calling it a “perfect example” of “How literate need to be educated”, Lekhi tweeted: “Exact purpose for CAA to grant alternatives to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“How about granting these opportunities to Syrian Muslims instead of Yezidis in USA?”

What does the CAA say?

The CAA seeks to offer Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Native residents supply prayers on a highway throughout a protest towards a brand new citizenship regulation, in New Delhi.Reuters

The Citizenship Modification Act seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian unlawful migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship of India.

Highlights of the Citizenship Modification Act