January 22, 2020 | 7:48am

Saudi Arabia has dismissed claims that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hacked Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’ telephone as “absurd.”

The dominion’s US embassy known as for an investigation into The Guardian’s report that Bezos’ telephone was infiltrated when a malicious file was despatched in 2018 throughout a “seemingly friendly” chat between the pair on WhatsApp.

The report had careworn that it was unclear what was taken — though the timing coincides with supposed hacked messages to then-mistress Lauren Sanchez that included crotch photographs and bare selfies.

“Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr. Jeff Bezos’ phone are absurd,” Saudi Arabia’s US Embassay tweeted late Tuesday.

“We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out.”

Sources had informed the paper that digital forensic evaluation discovered it “highly probable” that the hack was triggered by an contaminated video file.

Bezos — who additionally owns the Washington Put up — had been despatched a suspicious, unsolicited file throughout a seemingly pleasant WhatsApp alternate with the crown prince on Could 1, 2018, sources who spoke on the situation of anonymity informed the UK paper.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez AFP through Getty Pictures

Bezos later realized that the Nationwide Enquirer was reporting on his extramarital affair with Sanchez, sparking his break up from his spouse of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, in January final 12 months.

A month later, Bezos accused the Enquirer of attempting to blackmail him with a sequence of racy pics, together with the penis pic and a photograph of Sanchez “smoking a cigar in what appears to be a simulated sex scene.”

The cryptic publish talked about Saudi Arabia quite a few occasions.

Ther Guardian says the contemporary report will elevate “difficult questions for the kingdom about the circumstances around how US tabloid the National Enquirer came to publish intimate details about Bezos’s private life – including text messages – nine months later.”

Amazon has but to touch upon the experiences. A lawyer for Bezos informed the Guardian, “I have no comment on this except to say that Mr Bezos is cooperating with investigations.”