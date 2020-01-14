Saudi Arabia executed 184 people in 2019, watchdog says

By Anthony Harwood For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:27 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:46 EST, 14 January 2020

Saudi Arabia carried out the best variety of executions for six years in 2019 – together with three prisoners who had been youngsters when arrested in reference to pro-democracy protests.

New figures present that in complete 184 individuals had been put to demise, amongst them a teen tortured with electrical energy and beheaded as a result of as a 16-year-old he despatched WhatsApp messages a few demonstration.

Abdulkarim al-Hawaj, 21, and 36 others had been executed on a single day in April throughout a beheading massacre for prisoners convicted of ‘terrorism’ offences.

Saudi Arabia executed 184 individuals in 2019, watchdogs say, up 35 from the earlier yr and the best complete for six years (file picture)

Two of these killed had been youngsters Abdulkareem al-Hawaj (left) and Mujtaba al-Sweikat (proper), who had been simply 16 and 17 on the time of their arrests

One was crucified and his physique placed on show as a warning to others.

A second teen was put demise after being arrested as a 17-year-old boarding a flight to the US the place he was resulting from start research at Western Michigan College.

Campaigners say Mujtaba al-Sweikat was convicted solely on the premise of a confession extracted below torture after he was severely overwhelmed throughout his physique, together with the soles of his toes.

One other of these killed was teenager Salman Qureish, who was arrested shortly after his 18th birthday accused of crimes he dedicated as a juvenile.

Sentencing an individual to demise who’s below 18 is banned below worldwide legislation and executions of the kids went forward regardless of Saudi Arabia vowing to not put to demise anybody who was a juvenile on the time of their offence.

One of many victims was homosexual, put to demise after confessing to intercourse with 4 different males on trial.

Figures present that of the 184 put to demise final yr, 37 had been convicted of ‘terrorism’ offenses.

Of those, 24 had been from Saudi Arabia’s minority Shia group, specifically the town of Awamiya, the place Arab Spring protests flared up in 2011.

Court docket paperwork confirmed that al-Sweikat confessed to throwing Molotov cocktails at safety forces and working a chat group on his Blackberry cellphone that helped to organise the demonstrations.

His father insisted that his son solely twice joined demonstrations and for 5 minutes on every event.

‘He was subjected to psychological and bodily abuse which drained his power,’ mentioned Nader al-Sweikat. ‘The interrogator dictated the confession and compelled him to signal it in order that the torture would cease. He signed it’.

Throughout one mass killing in April, 37 males had been put to demise in public. Pictured is Deera Sq. in Riyadh the place public executions are nonetheless held

Maya Foa, director of marketing campaign group, Reprieve, known as on the US and UK to name out the executions within the ‘strongest potential phrases’ saying that worldwide stress ‘could make a distinction’.

She mentioned: ‘In accordance with official Saudi figures, 37 individuals had been executed for ‘terrorism’ offences in 2019, however a better take a look at the costs – ‘disobedience in opposition to the King,’ ‘getting ready banners with anti-state slogans,’ ‘incitement by way of social media’ – reveals who these so-called terrorists actually are.

‘Mujtaba al-Sweikat and Abdulkarim al-Hawaj had been arrested after collaborating in pro-democracy demonstrations. For all of the discuss of reform, Saudi Arabia continues to be a rustic the place attending a protest or criticising the regime can get you killed.’

The human rights charity insisted that Saudi Arabia put an finish to all human rights abuses forward of the G20 summit which the nation’s de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, is because of host in Riyadh later this yr.

Foa added: ‘These newest execution figures expose the hole between the reformist rhetoric and bloody actuality of Mohammed Bin Salman’s Saudi Arabia.

‘Because the Crown Prince travels the world assembly heads of state, his regime has been executing younger males arrested as kids for the ‘crime’ of standing up for democracy.

‘With the G20 summit in Riyadh quick approaching, 2020 have to be the yr that the Kingdom’s companions cease falling for the Saudi appeal offensive and demand on an finish to those egregious human rights abuses and violations of worldwide legislation.’

Reprieve’s figures present that 82 had been put to demise for drug smuggling and 57 for homicide.

The quantity killed in 2019 is greater than double the 88 prisoners put to demise in 2014. Of the 184 who died, 88 had been Saudis, 90 had been foreigners and 6 of unknown nationality.