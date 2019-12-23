December 23, 2019 | 5:03am | Up to date December 23, 2019 | 5:08am

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — A courtroom in Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced 5 individuals to loss of life for the killing of Washington Submit columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered within the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul final yr by a crew of Saudi brokers.

Saudi Arabia’s state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV channel reported that three others had been sentenced to jail. All can enchantment the verdicts.

The crown prince drew worldwide condemnation for the killing as a result of a number of Saudi brokers concerned labored straight for him. The dominion has carried out the trials of the accused in close to whole secrecy.

State TV additionally reported that the Saudi lawyer basic’s investigation confirmed that the crown prince’s former high adviser, Saud al-Qahtani, had no confirmed involvement within the killing. Al-Qahtani, nonetheless, has been sanctioned by the US for his alleged position within the operation.

The courtroom additionally discovered the Saudi consul-general in Istanbul, Mohammed al-Otaibi, not responsible. He and 9 others who weren’t named had been launched from jail after the verdicts had been introduced, based on state TV.

After holding 9 classes, the trial concluded that there was no earlier intent to homicide, based on state TV. The trial was attended by a handful of diplomats, however closed to the press and wider public.