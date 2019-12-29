Saudi Arabia will host OIC meeting to discuss Kashmir; may irk India

Watch : Imran Khan reportedly disrespects Saudi Kings and breaches diplomatic protocol













In a significant improvement that would irk India, Saudi Arabia has agreed to schedule a particular overseas ministers’ assembly of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to debate the Kashmir difficulty.

The transfer is being seen as a concession by Saudi to Pakistan after the previous persuaded Islamabad to again out of an Islamic summit hosted by Malaysia final week. The choice was taken after Saudi Overseas Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi at Overseas workplace in Islamabad.

Prince Faisal was on a one-day official journey to Pakistan to thank the nation for not collaborating within the assembly of Muslim nations held in Malaysia.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is pictured whilst meeting with the Tunisian President during his arrival at the presidential palace in Carthage on the eastern outskirts of the capital Tunis on November 27, 2018.

Notably, Pakistan performed a major position in convening the KL summit together with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian PM Mahathir. However simply earlier than the assembly, the nation pulled out of the conclave on the instructions from Saudi Arabia. On the flipside, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani additionally attended the conclave that will even have irritated Saudi Arabia.

In an announcement, the Pakistani overseas workplace stated, “The two Foreign Ministers discussed OIC’s role in the advancement of the cause of Kashmir.”

The Pakistan overseas minister Qureshi additionally briefed Prince Faisal on the state of affairs in Kashmir after India abrogated the particular standing granted to Jammu and Kashmir by Article 370. The Overseas Workplace stated, “Mr. Qureshi also highlighted the Indian Government’s actions with regard to CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act 2019) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) and the systematic targeting of minorities in India, particularly Muslims.”

In keeping with the Instances of Indian, though the dates of the overseas ministers’ meet are but to be introduced, the event is more likely to irk New Delhi. In current occasions, India has put in additional efforts to construct a strategic partnership with Saudi. Curiously, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are on the core of the Indian overseas coverage and have in actual fact helped the nation to include the diplomatic fallout of selections, together with revocation of Article 370.

After India’s choice to scrap Article 370, Pakistan felt that the Islamic nations, OIC particularly, didn’t assist them. In flip, India has already began diplomatic pushback to pacify the Islamic nations.

