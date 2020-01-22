Saudi Crown Prince hacked Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’ phone months before Khashoggi killing

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Accuses Nationwide Enquirer Of Extortion And Blackmail













Saudi Arabia had hacked Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos’ telephone, in accordance with a forensic report commissioned by Bezos’ safety group, two United Nations official will report on Wednesday, January 22.

The UN has additionally mentioned that each the dominion and the US ought to examine the matter. A public assertion can also be being deliberate to claim that Bezos’ group concluded his telephone most likely had been hacked with a tainted video despatched from a WhatsApp account belonging to Saudi’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The report by FTI Consulting concluded that large quantities of information started leaving Bezos’ telephone a few month after the video was shared in mid-2018, the particular person mentioned, declining to be recognized because of the sensitivity of the topic.

This was months previous to the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on the Saudi consulate in Turkey in October 2018. Khashoggi was ambushed on the Saudi consulate, murdered and dismembered by a bunch of males immediately linked to the Saudi Prince.

Investigation into the hacking

Exterior specialists consulted by the UN agreed that whereas the case was not hermetic, the proof was robust sufficient to warrant a fuller investigation.

The report is about to worsen relations between the world’s richest man and the dominion which had soured following the homicide of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, who was additionally a columnist for the Bezos’ owned Washington Submit.

The Guardian first reported the crown prince’s alleged involvement. It mentioned the encrypted message from the quantity utilized by the crown prince is believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the telephone Bezos had used and extracted giant quantities of information.

Saudi Arabia dismisses the report

Saudi Arabia’s US embassy dismissed the report.

“Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind the hacking of Mr Jeff Bezos’ phone are absurd. We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out,” it mentioned in a message posted on Twitter.

The UN assertion will come from Agnes Callamard, particular rapporteur for extra-judicial killings, and David Kaye, particular rapporteur at no cost expression.

They’re constructing towards a fuller report they count on to offer to the UN in June, the particular person mentioned. They mentioned in Twitter posts that they are going to be releasing a press release on Wednesday addressing the Guardian report.

Amazon declined to remark.

Bezos’ relationship with Saudi Arabia

The connection between the Amazon chief government and the Saudi authorities had soured since early final yr after he alluded to Saudi Arabia’s displeasure on the Washington Submit’s protection of the homicide of Khashoggi.

Bezos’ safety chief mentioned on the time that Saudi had entry to his telephone and gained non-public data from it involving textual content messages between him and a former tv anchor, who the Nationwide Enquirer tabloid newspaper mentioned Bezos was relationship.

Saudi had mentioned it had nothing to do with the reporting.

(With company inputs.)