Saudi Crown Prince Hacked Jeff Bezos’s Phone: Report

Jeff Bezos’ telephone was hacked in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message from Mohammed bin Salman

Jeff Bezos’s cell phone was hacked after receiving a message from the Saudi Arabian crown prince, the Guardian newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

A digital forensic evaluation prompt the theft of information from the Amazon.com Inc. chief’s telephone in 2018 began with an contaminated video file despatched by way of WhatsApp from the non-public account of Mohammed bin Salman, the newspaper reported.

The Guardian stated it did not know what information was extracted from the telephone, however the report comes a few 12 months after the shock announcement that Bezos and his spouse, MacKenzie, would divorce after 25 years of marriage. The Nationwide Enquirer subsequently disclosed an extramarital affair between Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, a former tv anchor, in a collection of experiences that relied, partially, on intimate textual content messages despatched by Bezos.

Bezos subsequently revealed a rare weblog put up accusing the tabloid of threatening to publish extra embarrassing textual content messages and images until he publicly affirmed that there was no political motivation or outdoors power behind the tabloid’s protection.

Gavin de Becker, a safety guide for Bezos, later stated he believed the Saudi Arabian authorities had accessed Bezos’s telephone earlier than the Enquirer uncovered the affair. He did not present any direct proof to again up his claims, which he stated got here from “our investigators and several experts.” De Becker cited the Enquirer’s enterprise relationship with the Saudis, in addition to robust protection of the homicide of a critic of the Saudi regime by the Bezos-owned Washington Submit, as explanation why bin Salman may search to hurt the Amazon founder. The newspaper reported final 12 months that the Central Intelligence Company linked the crown prince to the 2018 homicide of Submit columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

De Becker declined to touch upon the Guardian report Tuesday past the prolonged assertion final 12 months, which was posted on the information web site The Every day Beast. The Saudi embassy did not instantly reply to a message looking for remark.

It is unclear whether or not the alleged hack of Bezos’s telephone accessed any delicate Amazon company info. The corporate hasn’t commented on the matter within the 9 months since de Becker’s accusation. Firm representatives did not return messages looking for touch upon Tuesday.

