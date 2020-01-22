Saudi prince sent ‘Bezos a sexist joke about negotiating with women while he was planning divorce’

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman texted Jeff Bezos a photograph of a girl who resembled his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in November 2018 with a sexist joke about negotiating with girls, it has been reported – months after ‘hacking’ his cellphone with a WhatsApp video file.

The Saudi crown prince and Bezos exchanged cellphone numbers at a Hollywood dinner in April 2018.

On Could 1, bin Salman reportedly despatched him a WhatsApp video file which reportedly contained imagery of a Swedish flag and Saudi Arabian flag draped over each other with Arabic lettering written throughout them.

That video was the Computer virus Bezos’ crew say hacked the billionaire’s cellphone. Inside hours, an enormous dump of knowledge was taken from the gadget and the hack is now reportedly being investigated by the UN.

It occurred eight months earlier than Bezos’ affair with Lauren Sanchez – now his girlfriend – was printed in a Nationwide Enquirer expose which additionally included lewd pictures and texts from his cellphone.

Nevertheless it was not the one message bin Salman despatched Bezos.

In keeping with The New York Occasions on Wednesday morning, in November 2018 – whereas Bezos and Sanchez had been nonetheless preserving their relationship quiet and whereas he was considering his divorce from his spouse MacKenzie – bin Salman despatched him one other message.

Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and Jeff Bezos in November 2016 a message in November 2018 with a photograph of a girl who resembled his then mistress, Lauren Sanchez together with a joke about arguing with girls. It was months after Bezos’ cellphone had been ‘hacked’ by a WhatsApp video file despatched to him by bin Salman and was whereas he was considering divorce from his spouse

Sanchez and Bezos in India this week. The pair had been in a relationship for months earlier than it was uncovered by The Nationwide Enquirer in January 2019 together with a few of their personal messages and images of Bezos

The message contained of a girl who carefully resembled Sanchez, the Occasions experiences.

HOW THE ‘HACK’ UNFOLDED September 2017: David Pecker, the writer of AMI, reportedly meets Mohammed bin Salman April 2018: The crown prince attends a dinner in Hollywood hosted by producer Brian Grazer the place he meets Jeff Bezos Could 1: The video is shipped from the prince’s cellphone to Bezos’ through WhatsApp October 2018: Washington Publish columnist Jamal Khashoggi is murdered by Saudi regime November 2018: Bin Salman sends Bezos a textual content with the picture of the girl resembling Sanchez January 2019: The Nationwide Enquirer publishes its expose on Bezos’ affair with Lauren Sanchez March 2019: Bezos’ personal investigator Gavin De Becker says he has proof Saudi Arabia hacked Bezos’ cellphone – Saudi Arabia denies it January 2020: The Guardian experiences that the prince’s message was the supply of the hack. A UN report involves the identical conclusion

Together with it, the prince included a joke: ‘Arguing with a girl is like studying the software program license settlement. In the long run it’s important to ignore all the pieces and click on I agree.’

It’s unclear if Bezos replied.

On the time, the Nationwide Enquirer had been trailing him and Lauren and had been conscious of their romance.

Bezos’ crew has recommended previously that the Saudi authorities and The Enquirer’s writer, David Pecker, had been in cahoots to take him down – a declare each the Saudis and Pecker vehemently deny.

Saudi Arabian dissident Jamal Khashoggi – a columnist for Bezos’ newspaper, The Washington Publish – had additionally been murdered by the hands of the nation’s regime.

After the textual content with the joke, bin Salman despatched Bezos yet another WhatsApp message, in accordance with The New York Occasions. That textual content was in February final 12 months and was after Bezos’ divorce and affair with Sanchez made international information.

It mentioned: ‘There may be nothing in opposition to you or Amazon from me or Saudi Arabia.’

Once more, it not identified if Bezos replied.

Saudi Arabia has known as the allegations that it hacked the billionaire’s cellphone ‘absurd’ and ‘foolish’.

Bezos and his spouse MacKenzie divorced with the world’s most costly settlement – $36billion – after his affair with Sanchez was uncovered

American Media Inc, the Enquirer’s writer, has additionally denied any wrongdoing in its reporting of the Bezos/Sanchez affair.

The January 2019 Nationwide Enquirer expose which Bezos’ crew have recommended was an orchestrated take down by AMI and the Saudi Arabian authorities

Bezos issued strongly worded statements after the story emerged alleging blackmail by AMI to squash the story.

In the long run, he and his spouse MacKenzie settled their divorce for a record-setting $36billion.

His internet price is now an estimated $115.6 billion.

UN investigators David Kaye, particular rapporteur on freedom of expression, mentioned that he and Agnès Callamard, particular rapporteur on extrajudicial murders, had been making ready a press release attributable to be launched on Wednesday over the ‘very critical hacking allegations’.

They’re anticipated to say there’s sufficient proof to conclude that Bezos was hacked and that the non-public WhatsApp account of Bin Salman was the supply of the malicious file.